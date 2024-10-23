Jelly Roll Draws Backlash For Defending Jack Black

Jack Black has been drawing lots of attention and backlash thanks to his former bandmate's and his own political statements. Jelly Roll has been caught in the crossfire when he posted a picture with the star actor.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Jelly Roll posted a picture of himself, Jack Black, and others huddled together. The caption, "This is crazy" adorns the image. Considering everything Jack Black has been smacked with this year, alongside the wearing of red shoes, the internet has not relented on the country singer.

Some are disappointed, others are angry, but most are sad to see Jelly Roll hanging out with someone they've suddenly grown to dislike (or hate, in some cases).

Internet Reacts To Jelly Roll Defending Jack Black

For those unaware, Jack Black has received internet disapproval for a couple of things. When Tenacious D went on tour, his bandmate Kyle Gass made the comment, "don't miss Trump next time." Referencing the assassination attempt, Gass shocked many. Whether in support of Trump or not, people didn't like joking about murder in any capacity.

Jack Black canceled the tour and made an online statement distancing himself from his former bandmate. People are still mad at him, however.

Since then, he made a riveting speech in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theatre in support of President Joe Biden. Picking a political side is a fantastic way to make half the U.S. population instantly despise you.

All that being said, it's no wonder why people are flaming Jelly Roll for hanging out with Jack Black.

"Jack Black hung out with us for 10 hours in the green room, coolest most comfortable dude I've ever met in my life lol," Jelly Roll also said, endorsing Jack Black.

Despite Jack Black's political endorsements, people also are disappointed about the meet-up due to Jack Black wearing red shoes. This has become symbolic in internet circles.

People have started to believe that celebrities wearing red shoes shows that they're a part of an elite band of pedophiles that kidnap, traffick, rape, and kill young children. Yeah, this isn't a good look for the country singer.

"Jelly I am saddened to see that you associate with a movement that supports child trafficking," one comments under the post.

"Jack Black will ruin your reputation. You should stay far away from that heartless stain on America," says another.