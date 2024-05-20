Jelly Roll Details Half-Marathon Training As He Continues Weight Loss Journey: "I Felt Really, Really Good"

Jelly Roll is living his best life. After completing a 5K like a total champ, the singer is already eyeing a half-marathon. Who knows maybe he will even complete a marathon in the future.

Speaking with Fox News, Jelly Roll opened up about his weight loss journey. "I'm training as you can train, it's an 18-month process," the singer told the outlet. "I want to do another couple 5Ks first, so the goal is to half-marathon next fall."

Prior to his training, Jelly Roll said he couldn't even walk a mile. He's trained to the point where he feels good about. He also said he lost around 70 pounds recently while training for the 5K. "I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," he told Entertainment Tonight. "So, the fact that we got three-point-whatever it was done today, I felt really, really good about it."

Jelly Roll's weight loss journey stretches back to 2018. He revealed he weighed over 5000 pounds but lost 200 pounds through a combination of hard work and dieting. He told Fox News Digital the 5K was "incredible, man, but I also had the luxury of doing it with friends and family. I had the luxury of walking it with Bert Kreischer and my wife and my whole crew came out to support me. It was like really, really cool, man."

Jelly Roll Talks ACM Awards

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll is also living on top of the world thanks to his win at the ACM Awards. He is in a celebratory kind of mood. He said, "I'm also praying, praying that one of the four times they say my name it gets called! You know what I'm saying, for sure. It's kind of like that old thing at one like, and I'm having a beer, and then they like their own Instagram post. That's me. One award and we're partying, baby."

He ultimately won for Music Event for his song "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson.

"I never thought I would be standing here!" he said in a speech."I thought I would die and go to jail, and I'm standing here as an ACM award winner! You hear what I'm talking about Texas?! Let's go, baby!"

Previously, the singer left social media after he was allegedly cyberbullied about his weight. His wife Bunnie XO blasted internet trolls, saying, "My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f—-ing weight. That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby. My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him."