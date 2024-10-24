Jelly Roll Celebrates Milestone Weight Loss: "You Won't Recognize Me"

Jelly Roll has been open about his weight issues for a long time. Recently, however, he shared an update on his weight loss journey. He has managed to lose 100 pounds. This is a magnificent achievement, and fans are just as proud of him as he is.

Videos by Wide Open Country

He shared a video on Instagram to provide a "Quick halfway point tour update from @cheflarios." Ian Larios, Jelly Rolls' nutrition coach, provides insight and information about Jelly Rolls' efforts to lose weight and stay on top of his eating habits.

At the beginning of his video, Jelly Roll states, "Next year, when you all see me, you won't recognize me," referencing his Beautifully Broken Tour.

"I am going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never have," he adds, showcasing his ambition and determination.

He's been remaining active whilst touring, which is physically demanding by itself. His coach breaks it all down.

Jelly Roll Loses 100 Pounds

It's no secret that Jelly Roll is a big fella; he's always been transparent with his struggles. He has managed to set down a road of healthy eating habits that also taste great thanks to the help of his nutrition coach.

Larios told us that Jelly Roll loves to eat bananas before performing, a very healthy and filling snack. In the video, he spiced it up with manuka honey and light chocolate shavings to make it extra tasty and nutritional (a little chocolate never hurt anyone).

We also got to see Larios cook up one of Mr. Rolls' favorite meals, Nashville hot chicken. Larios air fries the food to strip away all the undesirable stuff, however. This "[takes] away the oil and the batter from it."

The fries were drenched in bone broth. Not only is bone broth incredibly nutritious, but apparently it provides a nice "crunch" to the meal.

All of this is in an effort to trick the brain into thinking you're eating "nice greasy" food. Yet it cuts out all the nasty stuff.

"It's healthy. It's air-fried. It's full of protein, and it helps him stay on track," says Larios.

In addition to eating healthily, Jelly Roll remains physically active by walking around the stadiums and playing sports.

All things considered, Jelly Roll is making fantastic progress, and I look forward to where his journey takes him next.