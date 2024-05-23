Jelly Roll Breaks Silence On His Father-In-Law's Death And His Biggest Regret: "My Wife Was Having To Grieve Alone"

It's been a sad time for Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO. The couple recently said goodbye to Bunnie's father Bill, who lost his battle with cancer. After taking some time to grieve, Jelly Roll is opening up about how the couple are dealing with his passing.

"It's kind of one of those things where it was a sad ending to a book that already wasn't incredible," Jelly Roll told Taste of Country of Bill's life. He commemorated his late father-in-law.

However, he says that his wife is deeply hurt by his passing. "She's hurt," the singer said. "Her and her father didn't have the best relationship throughout her whole life. They really didn't start getting too cool until she was in her 30s and even then, it was very tumultuous."

Jelly Roll said that Bunnie XO and her father grew closer later in life. The singer was a big fan of Bill's. Bill has been struggling with cancer after getting diagnosed last summer. Last November, doctors placed him on hospice, but he continued to fight the illness. He even got a hip replacement. He never gave up. His daughter Bunnie commemorated his passing, writing, "Hey Bill, I'm going to miss you. You are still my favorite rock star & my hero. This one's going to hurt."

Jelly Roll Has One Regret

Jelly Roll regrets not slowing down to spin more time with his wife in the immediate aftermath. "I never slowed down through it all," Jelly Roll admits. "I felt so bad. My wife was having to grieve alone. This (career), it's just hard to stop. But we spent a lot of time together and we're going out of town this week ... I think we're going to spend a couple of days, just me and her somewhere and kind of talk about it all."

Fans also shared their sympathies. One wrote, "I'm so sorry momma. He put up a DAMN good fight. Losing my dad was hardest thing I've been through so far. We are thinking of you." Another wrote, "Rest easy Bill. Prayers to you my sweet friend." Yet another wrote, "We love you sister. The Lanshaw's are a phone call away or 3 hours down the road if you need us we will be there." One person shared their own cancer story, writing, "I know how it feels to worry about how to pay bills while try to get yr loved somewhere to help them stay alive. If I can help ease some burden off someone's shoulder by providing that I will. I wish someone wld hv helped me I've spent countless hours researching for yrs."