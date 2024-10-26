Jelly Roll Bought 500 Acres of Land in Emotional Video

Jelly Roll continues to beat the odds over all these years. From drug abuse to legal woes to mental health battles, he's a defining example of making it out of tough circumstances. Now, he's raking in the benefits of his hard work. He's ticking off a massive bucket list moment: acquiring some land.

Recently, Jelly Roll takes to Instagram and visits his recently bought land. There, he recalls going with his dad to his uncle's farm and how it was a safe space for him. "I'll never forget that farm, because when I was a kid, my daddy took me there. I drove my first four-wheeler, shot my first gun. It was just kind of all that core, traditional Southern values I gained there," Jelly explains. "I'll never forget, we left there when I was probably 12 years old, and I talked to my father about it. Said how come we never got a farm? He said son, that's probably one of the mistakes I regret the most, is that I didn't buy dirt... they're never going to make no more of it. And if you don't listen to no advice from me, buy dirt. Go get you some land."

Jelly Roll Explains Why It Means So Much To Him To Own Land

Additionally, Jelly Roll takes a moment to express his gratitude for every fan that helped make his dream come true. He argues that if it wasn't for their help, he would never have the capability to carry out one of his lifelong dreams. "Thank you all for the success of Beautifully Broken. Thank you all for just changing my life, man. Generational curses were broken because of y'all. I'm standing on it. I am standing here breaking a generational curse right now, and I hope that inspires one of y'all to do the same thing. I love y'all," Jelly concludes.