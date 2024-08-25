Jelly Roll Announces New Album 'Beautifully Broken'

Jelly Roll remains country music's busiest man. He maintains a number of different gigs and engages on many different side quests. From family man to sheriff, he can do it all. However, fans ultimately just want to hear some new music from the 'I Need a Favor' singer. Thankfully, he's finally satiating their appetites.

Recently, Jelly Roll announces his new album Beautifully Broken. It releases on all streaming platforms and will be available for purchase on October 11th. Moreover, proceeds from those who preorder the album will go directly to mental health organizations and those struggling with addiction.

The album art shows a tattooed skull with gold in its cracks donning a golden crown. Surely, it's evident that this is his crowning moment as one of the premier acts in country music.

As of right now, there is no word on whether or not there are any special features. What we do know is that his most recent song, "Get By" will be on the record. Additionally, you can hear the song plenty on ESPN as the anthem for the upcoming College Football season.

Jelly Roll Discusses Why He Still Makes Music Ahead of His Upcoming Album

Given how busy Jelly Roll can be and the fact this is his 10th studio album, it's easy to wonder why he still makes music. He certainly ponders the same. In an interview with the New York Times, he stresses about the importance of writing songs that can serve a function. They need to do more than just exist as songs. Rather, the country heavyweight hopes the album simply helps those in dire straits. "I'm looking for songs that have a purpose," he explains. "When I go to put out a song under the name Jelly Roll, I think to myself, 'Why?'"

Given the preorders don't go directly to Jelly Roll, he also emphasizes that he doesn't really need the money. He feels truly blessed to make music for something more than his own gain. "Because for the first time in my life, it has nothing to do with a financial decision. I'm well past putting out anything for money. So, now, it really is a why," he says.