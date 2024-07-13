Jelly Roll Announces Free Show After Morgan Wallen Cancels

Fans in Tampa, Florida and Charlotte, North Carolina collectively drop their heads in disappointment. Morgan Wallen has to delay his concert until further notice due to illness. However, Jelly Roll is sticking up for anyone missing out on a great night's festivities.

Recently, Morgan Wallen takes to his social media to announce that he is deeply ill. Despite powering through it for a show, it isn't getting any better. Therefore, he finds it best to call it. After all, his thinking is that fans deserve him at his best. He tweets, "I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today. I would not give you guys anywhere near 100% tonight and as a result, I need to move tonight's Tampa show to Oct. 4 and next week's Charlotte shows to Oct. 18 and 19."

Usually, this would cause a big halt and fans would frantically reschedule and find something else to do. Fortunately, Jelly Roll looks for ways to solve everyone's problems.

Jelly Roll Steps Up For Morgan Wallen Calling in Sick

In response to the Morgan Wallen cancellation, Jelly Roll swiftly pounces on the opportunity to satiate fan's appetite for a concert. Earlier in the day, he tweets, "Dear Tampa - I am working hard to put together something for y'all somewhere tonight - stay tuned."

Not long after, Jelly Roll triumphantly reemerges, telling fans in Tampa with Morgan Wallen tickets to come through later that night. "TAMPA! Dallas Bull tonight— doors open at 7pm," he announces. "If you have a ticket to the show you get in for free. (This is for ticket holders only) FIRST COME FIRST SERVE."

There's no telling if Jelly Roll eagerly tries to pull this off in Charlotte as well. He's one of the kindest souls in music so it wouldn't be entirely unlikely. Moreover, he might not want to leave anyone hanging. However, it's also possible that Jelly would be spreading himself thin by trying to be Superman for an army of country fans. Regardless, this is an incredibly kind gesture from one of the industry's hottest acts.