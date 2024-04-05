Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO Involved In Scary Emergency Plane Landing on Way to CMT Awards

It's a situation that no one who flies wants to be in. Singer Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO were recently involved in a scary emergency plane landing. They were on their way to Austin for the CMT Awards.

Bunnie shared the scary experience on TikTok, taking a video of the passenger's learning the news. She captioned the post, "CMT i swear we're coming?"

Apparently, the plane had a malfunction in the middle of the air. It forced the pilots to turn around, and crew told the passengers to prepare for an emergency landing. "When the private jet you're in just stopped mid air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction," Bunnie Xo wrote.

She later confirmed they survived, but added some scary news. She wrote, "We landed but might have to get back on the same plane." Since then, Bunnie XO hasn't posted online, so I hope that Jelly Roll and Bunnie and the rest of the passengers made it all right. The incident calls to mind the infamous doomed flight American Pie, which killed Buddy Holly, Big Bopper, and more.

Fans sent their prayers. One wrote, "Praying!!!! My favorites!!! Please let us know you're ok !!"

Another commented, "No because last time I flew I got nervous and said "well we could die" and my GRANDMA looked me dead in my eyes and said 'we're not that lucky.' I was flabbergasted!" Another wrote, "I love how everyoneelse looks terrified and bunnie looks just mad as hell lol Hope you all are safe and sound!"

Jelly Roll Talks CMT Awards

Jelly Roll is excited about the CMT Awards. Last year, he walked away with three awards and feeling like the industry finally embraced him as an artist.

"It's like the whole country music community was behind me," he said. "It felt like I looked up, and all I saw was support.... I looked around to see what they were excited about," Jelly Roll said at Brooks' afterparty. "I think because (my career) took so long and this is so new, I'm just not used to it." He continued, explaining what the success at the time meant to him.