Jeff Goldblum Says Becoming A Father For First Time At 62 Was A "Great Task"

At 71 years old, Jeff Goldblum is a father to two young children. In fact, he didn't become a father until much later in life, having his first at 62 years old.

Goldblum is the father to 9-year-old Charlie and 7-year-old River. He describes being a father as a great task that forced him to examine the kind of person he is.

"It's amazing," the actor told The Independent. "Every emotion comes up, and you are forced to examine everything that you model and could be better at. It's a great task and opportunity."

Goldblum first became a father at an age when many are becoming grandparents. However, the actor said he was glad that he waited until later in life to have children.

"I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they're going to be, and where I'm going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who's going to get it," he said at the time. "I'm glad I waited."

Jeff Goldblum Glad He Waited

Goldblum said he's thought a lot about the kind of legacy that he wants to leave behind for his children. He's considering all of life's big questions.

"It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I'm considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to," Goldblum explained. "What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them."

As for his parenting style, Goldblum also opened up about giving his children independence. He wants them to be able to do things on their own and not need his help.

He said, "Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat."

"It's an important thing to teach kids. I'm not going to do it for you," he also added. "And you're not going to want me to do it for you."

Goldblum wants them to find their passion of life.

"You've got to figure out how to find out what's wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do," he said. "And even if it doesn't, you might have to do that anyway."