Jean Smart Acquires Life Rights to Country Star and LGBTQ Activist Chely Wright

Emmy-winning actor Jean Smart and her producing partner Angeliki Giannakopoulos have acquired the rights to tell the life story of country star, author and LGBTQ activist Chely Wright.

Wright, one of the first mainstream country stars to publicly come out as gay, shared her excitement on social media.

"Some days I just shake my head in amazement at my good fortune. Today is one of those days. I mean, come ON!" Wright wrote. "Jean Smart and her producing partner, @angelikigianna are 🔥& ❤️ and I couldn't be more proud to be on this journey with them."

In 2010, Wright released her memoir Like Me: Confessions of a Heartland Country Singer, which chronicles her rise to fame in the country genre and her decision to publicly come out as gay.

Today, in addition to her music career, Wright is an activist dedicated to helping LGBTQ youth. She's also a spokesperson for the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN).

"We were just grabbed by the story of a little girl who made a silent pact with God to hide her secret and make her dream come true to sing at the Grand Ole Opry," Smart said (quote via Variety). "Later, as a beautiful woman with seemingly the world at her feet and her fantasy realized, she made the devastating decision to let it all come crashing down in order to save her life."

In another project, Smart's SmartAngel Entertainment will also tell the story of John Hawkins, an Ole Miss college student who refused to carry the Confederate flag in 1981.

"We spent months trying to track down Mr. Hawkins, now a successful businessman, and have him trust us enough to tell his life story," Giannakopoulos said (quote via Variety). "This is not just part of American history, but it's also about finding the hero in each one of us when we don't even think we matter."

Smart, who previously starred in the hit comedy series Designing Women, is one of the most celebrated actors working today. She recently starred in Hacks, for which she won an Emmy for Lead Actress in a comedy series, and Mare of Easttown, which earned her another Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress in a limited series.

