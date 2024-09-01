California Assisted Living Community Is Trying To Throw Out 96-Year-Old

Talk about mean! A 96-year-old woman in California named Jean Jacques who lives in an assisted living community is facing a tough predicament right now, reports the New York Post. Jacques is facing eviction from the location where she has resided for 22 years - unless she manages to come up with $110.000 quickly!

That would be a daunting prospect for anyone, especially a senior citizen with presumably limited resources.

This is a complicated situation with a few twists and turns that Jean Jacques clearly did not anticipate. Let's take a look into it and see what's been going on!

Jean Jacques Assumed She Was All Set

Then The Housing Complex Where She Lives Was Sold

Per the Post, "Jean Jacques says she signed a lifetime contract with California-Nevada Methodist Homes in 2002 to live at their Forest Hill Manor nursing home in Pacific Grove, Calif., for the rest of her life, according to KSBW. She secured her spot with a $250,000 down payment and paid $5,000 monthly rent until her savings ran dry."

Here is where things begin to get a little tricky.

Two years ago, the senior living community where Jacques is was sold to an entity called Pacific Grove Senior Living. Despite the change in ownership, Jean Jacques figured she would be okay. Per the Post, "The for-profit senior living community purchased the property with the clause that it would abide by previous contracts of the tenants who signed lifetime deals, an expectation Jacques thought would be honored."

No problem, right?

There Was A Big, Scary Snag For Jean Jacques

She Got An Eviction Notice Recently

Pacific Grove Senior Living's parent company, which is Pacifica Senior Living, gave Jean Jacques an eviction notice on August 16. She was reportedly flabbergasted.

"Jacques and senior advocates discovered her previous contract was grandfathered in, but the policies ensuring she could live in her unit until she died were not." That technicality left her feeling vulnerable all of a sudden.

Hope Is Not Lost For Her

Someone Is Fighting On Her Side

Elizabeth Campos, who is associated with the Alliance for Aging, is apparently on Jean Jacques' side. Campos, in conjunction with other people, is asking that "Pacific Senior Living...do the right thing" and continue to honor Jacques' original agreement.

This Lady Says She Won't Budge

She Intends To Stay Put

"I'm not going. They'll have to bury me because I have no place to go," she reportedly told KSBW. "They have all my money."

Good luck, Jean! We hope things work out for you!