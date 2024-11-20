Jealous Girlfriend Shot Boyfriend Multiple Times Point Blank

Alexys Pinto lured her then-boyfriend, Elvis Muñoz, to a secluded area in Houston, Texas, on September 5. What Muñoz thought was a hunting trip nearly cost him his life, as Pinto allegedly shot him multiple times. Police arrested Pinto but, since then, she has been released after paying a reduced bail. Muñoz now fears for his life.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Muñoz's relationship with Pinto was toxic, something he failed to realize at the time. According to him, Pinto was extremely jealous, controlling and even isolating him from his loved ones. This all led to the alleged murder attempt that nearly cost him his life. As soon as they both reached the Houston field, Pinto started screaming at Muñoz.

"Teach me about deer hunting, you really think I'm going to go deer hunting out here? F-k you. What the f-k is wrong with you doing me like that! Stupid," Pinto said, according to Muñoz, reported by the New York Post. That is when Pinto started firing. Thankfully, Muñoz was able to move his head rapidly and cover himself with his hands.

"That's when I felt my left hand get hit," he told KHOU. "Like I just felt my hand get hot. I was running, holding my chest and stomach. I just threw my hand like this and I moved my head. It went in." Pinto allegedly shot every single bullet she had in her gun's chamber. "I took several shots. I fought for my life for hours," he continued.

Fearing For His Life

According to Muñoz, Pinto proceeded to apologize, saying that the alleged shooting was supposed to happen quickly and that she didn't shoot him "in the right places." Muñoz would later convince Pinto to help him and she drove him to a gas station. There, an ambulance met the couple and transported Muñoz to a hospital. He had to undergo surgery to remove a bullet from his chest.

While Muñoz at the time told Pinto that he loved her despite the shooting, he now understands the severity of the situation and the extreme toxicity of their relationship. "You're willing to take care of someone and love them so much for three years and for them to pay you with bullets, try to take your life," he told KHOU.

Police arrested Alexys Pinto and charged her with aggravated assault. Her bail was set at $75,000 but it was later reduced to $10,000 by a Houston court. According to court documents, Pinto suffers from a mental illness or is a "person with an intellectual disability." She paid her bail and is now free, with Elvis Muñoz fearing for his and his family members' lives.

"She might want to come back and do something," Muñoz said. Her sister, Ana Fernandez, shares the same sentiment. "I am furious that the system is not doing their part," she said. "Because someone stated she has mental illness."