Jay Glazer Defends Michael Strahan in National Anthem Controversy

People always get incredibly icy and defensive about the U.S. national anthem. If you don't partake in the observation, you're liable to raise their blood pressure. Michael Strahan is feeling the wrath of these kinds of people firsthand. Consequently, Jay Glazer is setting the record straight for his friend and cohost.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Michael Strahan and Jay Glazer were hosting a FOX Sports Veterans Day broadcast special. During the proceedings, the national anthem plays and Strahan's cohosts and everyone in the area put their hand over their hearts in typical tradition. However, the former New York Giants star quietly and unassumingly stands with his hands together as proceedings continue.

This deeply outrages fans, calling Strahan disrespectful and brutally attacking his character as a man. Currently, Michael isn't addressing these comments or explaining why he didn't follow suit to his cohosts. However, Jay Glazer does the speaking for him, advocating for his patriotism and his qualities as a person.

Jay Glazer Sticks Up For Michael Strahan Amidst Backlash

Jay emphasizes Michael Strahan's background amidst all of the criticisms of his character. He notes that if anybody knows his military roots, it's the FOX Sports personality. "Let me tell you this, I don't know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there shaped him. I heard it CONSTANTLY, still do!" Glazer exclaims.

Additionally, Jay notes that Strahan has done things behind the scenes for U.S. veterans that will never receive the recognition because he doesn't want it. Moreover, Glazer advocates for people to ask questions before picking up the pitchforks. "I know these days people want to be angry fast but maybe first, how is THIS for a novel idea? ASK him if he's protesting something," Jay writes. "When you protest, you want people to know, don't ya? He was NOT, just got caught up in how beautiful the whole moment was during the anthem and didn't think about it. Ask the dude before forming an angry mob, but also maybe find out alllll he's done for our veterans over the years."