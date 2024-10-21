Jay Cutler Allegedly Attempted Hit and Run Before Arrest

Jay Cutler, 41, a retired NFL player and reality TV star, was arrested and charged with a DUI on Thursday, October 17. Allegedly, Cutler rear-ended another vehicle, attempted to flee the scene, and even offered to pay $2,000 to the other driver so that he refrained from calling the police.

Police arrived at the scene where they noticed Cutler had "bloodshot eyes" and smelled of alcohol, according to PEOPLE. The former is a consequence of the overuse of the latter. Authorities also noticed that Cutler was "staggering, swaying, and heavy-footed while walking."

"I also noticed that he spoke thick-tongued, slurred, and mumbled," said the arresting officer. "Mr. Cutler's eyes were bloodshot, glassy, red/pink, watery, and dilated."

Furthermore, according to a Williamson County Tennesse document, police officers found a rifle and a loaded handgun inside Cutler's vehicle. Cutler was then charged with a DUI, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, and illegal possession of a weapon while intoxicated. He was released the very same day on a $5,000 bond.

Driving Under The Influence

Cutler denied drinking despite having an "overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage," according to the officer. "I then informed Mr. Cutler that I am an Advanced Roadside Impairment Enforcement Officer and knew he was lying to me," said the officer. "I then asked him again how much alcohol he had consumed and Mr. Cutler stated he had a little bit."

The officer took Cutler into custody after he refused to undergo a field sobriety test. Police then tested Cutler's blood after the arresting officer obtained a blood search warrant at a local medical center. Furthermore, Cutler denied being involved in a car crash of any sort. However, officers found a dent in both vehicles, evidence that the crash took place on Thursday, around 5 p.m.

After police released Cutler on bail, they instructed Jay Cutler to not drive any vehicles with an ignition interlock device or under the influence.

Cutler played as a quarterback and was the first-round pick for the Denver Broncos in the 2006 NFL Draft. He also played for the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears, where he played for most of his career.