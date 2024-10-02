'Three’s Company's Star’s Son Offers Stunning Impersonation Of Late Dad

People fondly recall the stars of the beloved sitcom Three's Company, which aired from 1977 to 1984 - the late Suzanne Somers, Joyce DeWitt, and John Ritter, who died suddenly in 2003 from a heart issue called an aortic dissection. He was 54 years old. His son, Jason, 44, became an actor like his father. He has worked in television and in films. Jason's TV credits include Joan of Arcadia, Gravity Falls, and Another Period. His silver screen appearances include being in movies like Mumford, Raise Your Voice, and Happy Endings. But right now, Jason is making headlines and delighting his dad's fans with a spot-on impression of him, per foxnews.com.

Jason Ritter Did The Impression Of His Father At A Fan's Request

He Posted It On TikTok

According to the outlet, the fan asked Jason Ritter to "do the creep face your dad used to do chasing the girls around the apartment on 3's company," and also mentioned, "That was always my favorite thing."

Jason replied, "Um, is it this one, the one that's like...," and then he did the impression and posted a video of it on TikTok. "Is it that weird one?"

It was really amazingly like his father. almost eerily so. He definitely nailed it!

John Ritter Was Very Successful On The Show

He Won An Emmy For His Portrayal Of Jack Tripper

Viewers fell in love with this show and its actors. John Ritter was no exception. He was nominated for a trio of Emmy Awards for his role on Three's Company, receiving one golden statue.

Per foxnews.com, "John went on to receive three more Emmy nominations, the last of which came in 2004, for his lead role in the sitcom '8 Simple Rules,' also starring Katey Sagal and Kaley Cuoco."

Jason Cherishes His Dad's Memory While Establishing His Own Professional Identity

He Praised His Father Warmly In 2023

Per foxnews.com via E! News, Jason said in 2023, "I have to say, he was generally a very supportive and proud dad. He would have been proud of everything. But I do think there was an element in the stuff that I was doing on 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' where I felt like this is fully me there. I'm not trying to hide away some of the parts that I think might remind people of my dad."

Jason added, "There was a lot of that performance that felt like I was almost doing an homage to him or something. I tried to make my own way, do my own thing and not be compared, but he was always so fun."