Jason Kelce Breaks Fan's Phone for Using Gay Slur About Brother Travis for Dating Taylor Swift

You can't take the high road for everything. Sometimes, you have to nip things in the bud right when they happen. There are actions that you cannot let slide under any circumstance. Calling you or your brother a homophobic slur is a base level issue you can't take as a man. This is the case for Jason Kelce and he responded as nicely as you could, given the circumstances.

Recently, Kelce joined the ESPN "College GameDay" at Beaver Stadium for a Penn State game. There, he walks amongst the crowd after his hosting duties. However, things take a sour turn when Jason overhears one of the 'fans' (loosely speaking) catches his attention with a derogatory statement. He makes a homophobic remark towards the former Eagles center about his brother Travis for dating Taylor Swift. "Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f—-t for dating Taylor Swift?" they snidely remark.

To make matters worse, the guy was recording the whole time because he knew he would get a rise out of the former NFL athlete. Then, Jason turns around and proceeds to take this guy's phone to slam on the ground with authority.

"Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?"



Jason Kelce proceeded to slam this kids phone on the ground.



Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce's face for no reason. Wild scene in State College pic.twitter.com/3PEdZXWhSg — Chives (@jarrett_daveler) November 2, 2024

Jason Kelce Reacts in a Fit of Rage to Homophobic Remarks Towards Brother Travis

I don't think there's a better way to handle this situation without beating someone up. Social Media seems to share my sentiment on how Jason handled this too. One person tweets, "Picking a fight with a retired offensive lineman? Not smart. He is lucky it wasn't his face that smashed on the pavement."

Additionally, another person sees the dumb logic in the guy's remarks towards Jason and the Kelce family. "'Jason your brothers gay for dating *checks notes* the most famous woman in the world!' Less than brilliant take here," they comment.