Jason Kelce Addresses Smashing Fan's Phone Over Gay Slur

Jason Kelce is feeling very remorseful for something I think he was in the right for in the end. If someone disrespects your family, all bets are off the table. Still, he channels his inner pacifist and wishes that he handled the situation a bit differently.

Recently, Kelce provided some analysis on the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game for ESPN's Monday Night Football. There, he candidly addresses the viral video of Jason smashing a fan's phone for calling his brother a homophobic slur. For context, the former Philadelphia Eagles center was walking amongst fans after joining ESPN "College GameDay." Then, a person comes up to him with their phone raised, making a derogatory remark about his brother Travis Kelce. "Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f—-t for dating Taylor Swift?" they spew.

Obviously, Jason didn't take kindly to this situation. He promptly turns around, smashes the guy's phone, and leaves with it shortly afterwards. I don't think Kelce did anything wrong in this instance. However, he feels like he could've handled it with a cooler head.

Jason Kelce Wishes He Didn't Sink Down to The Fan's Level by Smashing His Phone

Ultimately, Jason feels like he sunk down to the guy's level, fighting fire with fire. "Listen, I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose the greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that that's a productive thing. I really don't. I don't think that it leads to discourse. [...] in that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have," Kelce expresses.

Additionally, Jason wishes that he took the high road in this circumstance and feels like he went out of his own character. "I try to live my life by the golden rule. That's what I've always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect. And I'm going to keep doing that moving forward, even though...I fell short this week," Kelce sighs.