Jason Aldean Sets Tribute to Troops Lost in Afghanistan to 'Drink One For Me'

Jason Aldean honors the 13 servicemen and women killed in an August attack on the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, with a photo collage set to his song "Drink One For Me."

Though the Neil Thrasher, Wendell Mobley and Tony Martin co-write from Aldean's 2012 album Night Train (Broken Bow Records) isn't necessarily about the military, its opening verse ("You don't know how bad I wish I was home/ Can't wait to get back/ But while I'm gone, y'all carry on") will forever hit differently thanks to this heartfelt tribute.

"Coming from a military family, it's been tough to find the words to express how I feel for what's happened in Afghanistan," Aldean wrote on social media. "It's heartbreaking and unforgivable. We appreciate your service and thank you all for your sacrifice."

CNN reports that Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, Navy medic Maxton Soviak and 11 Marines (Rylee McCollum, Daegan Page, Hunter Lopez, Jared M. Schmitz, Nicole L. Gee, Darin T. Hoover, Kareem M. Nikoui, Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Humberto A. Sanchez, David L. Espinoza and Dylan R. Merola) died while serving their country.

"Drink One For Me" Lyrics

You don't know how bad,

I wish I was home

Can't wait to get back,

But while I'm gone

Y'all carry on

Drink one for me, for all the old times

We tore up that town, raised hell alright

Tell the boys, thanks for having my back

Some of the best memories I've ever had

So go on and get crazy

And drink one for me

I can't count the miles,

It just feels so far

And it could be a while

'Til I'm where you are

So keep me in your heart

Drink one for me, for all the old times

We tore up that town, raised hell alright

Tell the boys, thanks for having my back

Some of the best memories I've ever had

So go on and get crazy

And drink one

For the ones you can't be with

The ones we'll always miss

And times like this

And times like this

Drink one for me, for all the old times

We tore up that town, raised hell alright

Tell the boys, thanks for having my back

Some of the best memories I've ever had

So go on and get crazy

And drink one for me

Drink one for me

