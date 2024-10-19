The United States presidential election is right around the corner in November. We'll see former president Donald Trump go up against the current vice president Kamala Harris for who will take over the next four years. At this rate, you're one of three positions. You're a fervent MAGA believer, a Kamala supporter that still believes in the virtues of democracy, or a secret third position. You might just be too disenchanted by the current system of things to hold stock in anyone these days. Consequently, that third position doesn't hold much respect from Jason Aldean.

Recently, Jason Aldean performs in his hometown of Macon, Georgia. There, he takes a moment to address the crowd about the importance of voting. Obviously, through the mountain of evidence we have, we can tell Aldean plans to ride it out with Trump. "Come November, November is really important month for our country. It's not my place to sit up here and tell everybody who they should vote for, who they shouldn't vote for, that ain't my place. I feel like you guys already know who I'm going to be casting my vote for," he expresses.

Jason Aldean Says You Can't Complain If You Don't Vote

However, Jason does lament the jury of Americans who don't feel the willpower to commend either of these candidates. Rather, he feels like the whining can only be justified through the act of voting. Though, I'm pretty certain he doesn't care about that either. He probably just wants to be able to rub it in if Trump wins. "I will say man, it's a very important month, and you see a lot of people, everybody likes to get on social media and b--h about this and b--h about that. Here's what I'll say, come November, if the person you want to win doesn't win and you didn't get out to vote, you don't have the right to b--h about anything," Aldean says.

Predictably, Jason Aldean takes the position without nuance or... any critical thought. There's no binary thought in how to think of this country. That's an entirely different can of worms. But if you do feel inclined to grit your teeth and vote, do so thoughtfully and with the right kind of empathy for your fellow American.