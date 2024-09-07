Jason Aldean Says His Kids Are The Reason He Got Into Politics

They always say the children are our future. This is an indisputable fact of life. Consequently, we would do well to leave the earth in a better place than we came into it. Evidently, this proves to be a difficult task for an abundance of different reasons. However, Jason Aldean takes his own ideologies of the world and invests them into politics. Sure, his beliefs leave a bit thorny towards his line of logic. Regardless, he believes that he's doing what he can for the children of the world.

Recently, Jason sits down with Tucker Carlson on his show to discuss the current election. There, he explains his initial position on Donald Trump back in 2016 and how he views that last 8 years. "When he ran in 2016, I was not political at all. But I did think it was cool," Jason Aldean says. "Here's this guy that is really not a politician, and at the time you had all the A-list stars going, 'Trump's running for president.' They were all excited, almost like it was kind of a joke. Then he won and I don't think anyone thought he would win. And for the next eight years, it's been nothing but trying to slander this guy (and) get him out."

Jason Aldean Invests in Politics Over The Future of His Own Kids

Then, Jason Aldean continues saying how he and Trump hit it off and how he chooses a side that makes him feel safe about his kids out in the world. "Obviously having little kids made us get a little more involved and started paying attention to what was happening. I don't vote for the person, as much as people might say that's a lie," Jason stresses. "For me it's like, 'Which one of these groups is going to take the country in the direction that I feel like it should be taken for my family and my kids and their future?' So for me, personally, that's him... but 10 years ago I couldn't have talked to you about any politics at all."