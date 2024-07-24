Jason Aldean Says Country Artists Thank Him For Speaking Out for Conservatives

Usually, I would assume most country artists lean towards conservative thinking back in the day. I figure anyone making such strongly patriotic tunes believe in those right wing values. However, with the country music industry opening up its arms to different perspectives, a lot of artists might feel like they need to be peaceable. In part, they decline discussing politics out in the open, rejecting the connection from their music. The Aldean family don't shy away from it at all.

Recently, Jason and Brittany Aldean appear at the Republican National Convention. They sit comfortably next to former president and current candidate Donald Trump. Clearly, we know where this country couple lies in their political allegiance. However, they both claim they aren't alone in sharing these beliefs.

The Aldean Family Stand Firm in Their Public Conservative Stances, Urges Others to Do The Same

In addition to their RNC appearance, Jason and Brittany Aldean join the 'Try That in a Small Town' podcast. Obviously a nod to the country star's controversial hit song, it makes sense why they would speak on the show. There, Brittany discusses how most people commend them on their prideful stance and wish they could do the same. "No one really speaks. Even though they feel it behind the scenes... Country music, the conservatives, which is a majority of people, don't say anything," Brittany Aldean says. "It's so funny when we go to an event or an awards show or whatever, when we're invited, it's funny the people that come up to you and they're patting you on your back like, 'Man, we love what y'all are doing, keep it up, wish we could.' It's like, 'You can, but you don't.'"

Conversely, Jason doesn't expect people to jump into politics as freely as he does. Moreover, he also does not want to feel like he pressures anybody to do so. Aldean simply feels like it's his responsibility to say what's on his mind. "We don't expect people to like - like, the way we speak and the things we think, if we voice our opinion on something, it's our opinion. I don't expect anybody to jump on the bandwagon," he explains.