Jason Aldean Reflects On Running For His Life During 2017 Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean is reflecting on that fateful night back in 2017. A gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas concert Aldean was performing at. Afterwards, 60 people died and more than 400 were injured in the gunfire.

Speaking with Tucker Carson, Aldean reflected on the carnage. He said that it was a very scary experience. In particular, he reflected on running for his life in between bursts of gunfire.

"I went out to play a show like I always do. You expect to go out there for an hour and a half, two hours, get done, come back, and hang out with your guys, get on the plane, bus, whatever it is, and go home," Aldean said. "That night it was just a different story. It was something that a lot of guys in my camp, my crew, it kind of messed a lot of people up for a while."

At first, Aldean said he didn't realize that anyone was shooting. He heard a crackling sound and thought it was sound interference.

He said, "I can't really hear anything but my band. I just kind of heard something that sounded like it was cracking, but it was the gun going off. It was coming through the microphones, and it just sounded weird. But I didn't know what it was," Aldean said.

Aldean and his wife Brittany hunkered down for safety. Aldean realized that they needed to make a break for it. The singer said, "I kept noticing the guy would shoot then there'd be a little break where I guess he would go to a different window, or whatever he was doing."

Jason Aldean Opens Up

He told his wife to start running as soon as their was another break in the violence. "We got about halfway there then he started shooting again. She kind of froze up and I grabbed her and took her to the bus, got in the back of the bus," Aldean recalled.

He said he surveyed the carnage after the shooting. The singer said the front of his bus was riddled with bullet holes.

He said, "You just go and see the aftermath after it happened. There's bullet holes in the front of my bus and the side of my band bus. The windows got shot out of the band bus. My bass player, who was on stage, one of my best friends for 25 years, and was standing next to me, had a bullet lodged in the bass he was playing at the time."

The singer also struggled to make sense of the violence afterward.

He said, "The toughest part was going through all that and then you get home and you're watching the news trying to figure out, why did this guy do this? What was his reasoning? Why this show? And you never really got any answers about any of that stuff. Still, to this day, we don't really know much about it," Jason said before sharing how close he and his band members were to being injured."