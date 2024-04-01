Jason Aldean Really Wants to Work With This Hollywood Legend

Jason Aldean is known more for his singing than his acting skills. However, he'd consider returning to the big screen if he got the chance to work with this Hollywood legend — Clint Eastwood.

Aldean previously appeared in the film Sweetwater. However, the singer wasn't really a fan of the experience. As he told Taste of Country, he didn't catch the acting bug from his experience working on the film. Aldean prefers to stick to singing, but he would consider acting again for Eastwood

"I don't really know how much I liked it. Ya know? It's hard to say because I only did the one movie," he said. "What I do know is first and foremost, I'm a musician. I'm not an actor. Ya know? I don't pretend to be. I like to stay in my lane on what I do well. I have no plans right now to enter acting again."

Aldean wouldn't return for a major franchise like Star Wars or Marvel, doubting they'd ever call him for that. He said, "Yeah, I don't think that's gonna happen." However, he said he wants to work with Eastwood on a film. He said, "If I had a chance to act with Clint Eastwood, I might take him up on that because he's my dude."

Unfortunately, Aldean may never get that chance. Eastwood is reportedly eyeing Juror #2 as the last movie of his career, meaning the Hollywood legend may be stepping away from cinema for good.

Jason Aldean Isn't Only Country Star Who Appreciates Clint Eastwood

It stands to reason that Aldean may have been jealous of the late Toby Keith. Because Toby Keith did get the chance to work with Eastwood. Speaking with Audacy, Keith said that Eastwood inspired one of his final songs "Don't Let The Old Man In."

"I'm Clint Eastwood's partner at his golf tournament. He's 93 this year, by the way," Keith said. "Several years ago at the first event I played with him... I [asked], 'What keeps you going at your age?' He said, 'I try to get up every day and be productive — not let that old man in.' So I came home and said, 'I'm going to write him a song.' I didn't know I was going to have to live those words in a few years."

He continued, "He put it in that movie, The Mule, and then it exploded on NBC when I sang it on the People's Choice [Country] Awards when I was getting the Icon (Award)."