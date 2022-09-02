Jason Aldean's PR Firm Splits With Singer After Wife's Transphobic Comments

Jason Aldean's public relations firm has parted ways with him after 17 years following his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean's recent transphobic comments.

Billboard reports that The GreenRoom PR is no longer representing Aldean.

"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," co-ownder Tyne Parrish told Billboard. "We aren't the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music -- he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music."

The publicity firm did not confirm whether Brittany Kerr Aldean's recent comments were the reason for the split, however the news comes after the 34-year-old stirred up controversy in a caption on a recent makeup reveal video.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Brittany Aldean wrote.

Jason Aldean commented on his wife's post, writing "Lmao!! Im glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

Following Brittany Aldean's comments, The Voice winner Cassadee Pope addressed the comments without tagging the influencer in a post on Instagram and Twitter.

"You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," Pope wrote. "But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

In a response to Pope's post, Maren Morris spoke out about Aldean's comments, writing "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Brittany Aldean responded by saying her comment was "taken out of context" and launching a line of Barbie-inspired merchandise.

The Aldeans have been outspoken about their conservative beliefs. Last year, they launched a line of anti-Biden shirts.

Jason Aldean married Brittany Kerr, a former American Idol contestant, in 2015. The couple shares son Memphis and daughter Navy. Jason Aldean was previously married to Jessica Ussery, with whom he shares daughters Keeley and Kendyl.

