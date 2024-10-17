Jason Aldean Makes A Staggering Amount Per Show – Here’s How Much

We all know that major artists like Jason Aldean are very well compensated. But just how well does not always emerge. Aldean is hauling in an amazing amount per show that you will not believe! We checked this out to get the figures on his stunning riches.

Parade called him "one of the highest earners in the genre." He has lots of other stuff going on to enhance his bank account - "brand deals (like Teabird, an alcoholic sweet tea, and his own line of bourbon) and especially to touring, as well as smart real estate deals."

Jason Aldean (Hubert Vestil / Getty Images)

Let's Talk Specifics About Jason Aldean's Wealth

He Gets A Reported $1 Million Per Show

That is a whole lot of money! Aldean's net worth as of this year is believed to be $80 million, according to Parade via Celebrity Net Worth. Also not too shabby!

Another music-related windfall came his way when Aldean sold his catalog. Spirit Music grabbed it. Price tag? A cool $100 million.

Aldean had this to say about the sale: "Obviously the reason you want to own that, that's almost like a retirement plan. So honestly, I didn't even know that I wanted to really sell it. I just put some feelers out to see if anyone was interested, and it turned out alright!"

Sure did!

Jason Aldean Is Really Diversified, Business-Wise

He Also Has Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar Adding To His Fortune

It is unclear how much he is raking in from Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar, according to the outlet. (There are two of them located in Tennessee and one in Pennsylvania.) It could be substantial, though, because he does not seem to view other famous country music folks who have eating and drinking venues as rivals. Those renowned people include Kid Rock, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Garth Brooks.

Aldean discussed this subject with Fox Business a few months back, in May. Via Parade, he said, I don't know that anybody's competition. I mean, I think down there, when you have all those bars, there's so many people in Nashville, so many people moving there every day and visiting every day that it's almost like you have to have all those bars just to accommodate everybody. Because honestly, if you go in any of those places any day of the week at night, they're all doing pretty well."

The Aldeans' opulent Florida home (Image via Instagram)

He Has Some Spectacular Real Estate

Aldean And His Wife Own Property In Florida, Turks And Caicos, Tennessee, And Georgia

The Aldeans' digs in Florida are truly sumptuous. Their sprawling mansion is worth a reported $10.2 million.