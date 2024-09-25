Jason Aldean Honors Luke Bryan At ACM Honors Proving Why They're The Best Duo In Country Music

The ACM Honors celebrated Luke Bryan in a big way with the ACM Lifting Lives Award. And it invited his good friend Jason Aldean to help.

The award ceremony celebrated Bryan for helping others and for contributions inside and outside of music. As part of the ceremony, Aldean took to the stage at the Ryman Auditorium to perform the No. 1 hit, "Someone Else Calling You Baby."

Bryan co-wrote the anthem with Jeff Stevens for his third album Doin' My Thing. So it was a big honor for Bryan to hear Aldean sing his song. Aldean put his own signature spin on it. He also took to the stage tos share a few words about Bryan as well.

"Luke and I both came up in this town together and we totally could have been enemies, rivals, but instead we became best friends. And over the years, I've watched him give 100 percent to whatever he does, especially when it comes to helping others. I can't think of anyone more fitting to receive the ACM Lifting Lives Award tonight than my buddy Luke Bryan. Congratulations," he shared.

Luke Bryan Thanks Wife

Meanwhile, Bryan praised Aldean for all of his support every year. The singer also had nothing but appreciation for his wife Caroline. He said that Caroline is the driving force behind their contributions.

He said "My wife, Caroline and I, we've had, I don't know how many fundraisers and Red Bird games, it's this little party that we do that raises money, and Jason and Brittany have been there every year supporting that cause. And man, I can always count on him and he knows I wouldn't be anything charitable without my wife being by my side."

"Just so blessed to get to do this," he continued. "And then when you're out there and you see kids come backstage that aren't as blessed as us, you see that you're meeting a Make-A-Wish kid that day and you've been mad about your sore throat all day, and then you meet someone that has something far more serious than a sore throat. I'm so blessed to be a part of this industry where everywhere you look people go the extra mile to help and do things. It's like I'm winning an award for, like my parents said, just doing what you ought to be damn doing."