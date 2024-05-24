jason-aldean-has-one-simple-backstage-request-when-performing

Music artists are infamous for a wide range of backstage requests, but Jason Aldean's has stayed simple and unchanged for nearly two decades. The "She's Country" singer doesn't expect all the brown M&Ms separated from the candy dish, imported bottled water, or homemade guacamole.

On a recent appearance on the Taste of Country Nights on Demand podcast, Jason Aldean revealed not much effort has to go into his backstage spread.

"I don't think I have updated that since my first tour, '05. It was pretty simple. I think back then it was Crown Royal and cigarettes, or something," he recalled.

After thinking it over a beat, the singer adjusted his simple request. "Actually, we changed it ... it's Wolf Moon now, it's not even Crown."

Indeed, Wolf Moon Bourbon is the brand Aldean started with Florida Georgia Line back in 2020.

"We put [Wolf Moon] up against a lot of other bourbons. We wanted to put it up against some things that we felt like were good bourbons and it held up to anything we put it up against," Aldean told People back in 2020. "It's a four-year aged bourbon and it's got a little bit of a sweet taste."

Aldean, a whiskey lover, was pleased with the bourbon's complete taste profile. "It's smooth and a little smoky too. It's really got a good flavor to it," he added.

Jason Aldean's Backstage Request Is Beyond Modest When Contrasted with Other Artists

Of course, Jason Aldean's single backstage request starkly contrasts other artists.

For instance, fellow Country Music artist Blake Shelton has a laundry list of demands in contrast. According to Business Insider, Shelton's demands include a case of Bud Light, a case of Miller Lite, and 4 packs of 5-Hour Energy. He also reportedly demands 2 bottles of Bacardi Clear Rum and 2 bottles of red wine.

However, even Shelton's backstage drink order is modest compared to requests from other music artists.

For example, billionaire pop star Taylor Swift begins her backstage requests with a precise Starbucks order. She asks for one Grande Iced Caramel Latte with two Sweet'N Lows, one Grande Iced Americano with two Sweet'N Lows and soy milk, and one slice of pumpkin loaf.

Swift's backstage demands also feature a diverse selection of items. These reportedly include one stick of butter, three boxes of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, two four-packs of Red Bull, a twelve-pack of Corona beer, a twelve-pack of Newcastle beer, a bottle of Welch's grape juice, an avocado, a bag of Twizzlers red licorice, a case of Smartwater, a pint of Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream, and a pint of Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie frozen yogurt.

Whew. I think I need a little Wolf Moon Bourbon just reading that list.