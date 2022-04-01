Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church Canceling Concert For Basketball Game: ' I Don't Know If I Could Pull It Off'

Eric Church is currently under fire after canceling his tour stop in San Antonio, Texas, to watch North Carolina and Duke in the Final Four. The country star was set to perform at the AT&T Center on April 2, but a letter was distributed on March 30 by Ticketmaster, saying that although his decision was selfish, the game was his passion.

The country music singer noted, "as a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup [sic] in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream."

He continued, "This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it's that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance."

Jason Aldean is now weighing in on Eric Church's decision to cancel the concert to attend the NCAA Basketball game. Aldean admitted that he understands the decision, but to an extent. "I don't know that I could cancel a show to make it into a game," Aldean told E! NEws' Daily Pop. "I feel like people buying a ticket to come see your show, you kind of have to hold up your end of the deal on that." The singer went on to say that he himself didn't know if he could "pull it off."

The singer-songwriter previously announced he wouldn't be attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, but says he has faith in his duet with Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You." "We've had a chance to perform this live a few times, and she nails it every time," he stated. "She's just one of the best female singers of our era, so it was fun to work with her."

The singer is set to release his studio album, Macon, Georgia, on April 22, which is named after his hometown.

