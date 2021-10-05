Jason Aldean is once again in the spotlight, this time for criticizing California Governor Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The mandate, which has been in the spotlight lately, requires students to get the vaccine in order to attend schools in California. On Sunday, the country singer shared a screenshot of a headline that highlighted the mandate in California, denouncing it in a caption.

The country star stated, "So let me get this straight! It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids, Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now?? You gotta be kidding me! People in California should be outraged and people everywhere else better start standing up and speaking out NOW. This is not how America and being free works."

Aldean's criticism comes days after he said he wouldn't apologize for his personal political beliefs and defend his wife Brittany Aldean for dressing their children in anti-Joe Biden clothing. Last week he went on to post a photo of himself on stage in front of an American flag, with the caption, " I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way. #unapologetic 🇺🇸 #phoenixwasfire."

Newsom's decision makes California the first state in the US to require COVID-19 vaccines for students who are older than 12-years-old if they want to attend in person. The vaccine requirements mean it will be enforced after the Food and Drug Administrations, FDA, gives its approval for different age groups to receive the show, but still allows for regional and medical exceptions.

The coronavirus shot is being added to 10 other immunizations already required for schoolchildren, including measles and mumps, NBC News reports.

According to the National Conference of State legislatures, all 50 states have legislation that requires multiple vaccinations before any child can enter public school, but just like in California, they offer expectations for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.

New York City also established a vaccine mandate for teachers, which prompted a group of them to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to block the city's mandate.

