Jason Aldean Brought Donald Trump To His Concert In A Big Way As Crowd Goes Crazy: See Video

Jason Aldean and Donald Trump make for an unlikely duo. However, the former president and country singer have become pals. And Aldean has been one of Trump's most outspoken supporters, especially in the country music space.

So while fans may not have expected Trump at an Aldean concert, they probably shouldn't be shocked by it. Although the former president didn't physically make an appearance, Trump did pre-record a message for the people of Macon, Georgia.

The crowd went crazy after Trump's mug appeared on the giant screen on stage. The politician had a lot of respect for Aldean and his fans.

Trump called Aldean both a "great American patriot" and "one of the greatest entertainers of our time." The politician also said that Aldean's music has a far-reaching impact and that he's a great husband and father. Is Aldean endorsing Trump, or is Trump endorsing Aldean?

So this happened at the Jason Aldean concert pic.twitter.com/UgZW3TpA6J — Karli Bonne' ?? (@KarluskaP) October 6, 2024

Jason Aldean Supports Trump

Of course, Trump then plugs the upcoming presidential election. While he doesn't outright tell fans to vote for him, he does encourage them to vote and "Make America Great Again." So the intent is definitely there.

It's not the first time that Aldean has focused on Trump during his concerts. Previously, the singer had a a song dedicated to Trump after he was almost assassinated during a Pennsylvania rally.

Aldean said at the time, "President Trump's a friend of mine so I want to send this next song out to him. We all know what's going to happen come November, so it's all good. Just goes to show you there's a lot of bulls--t in the world, and that's kind of what this song right here was about, so this one goes out to the Pres."

As for why Aldean supports Trump, the singer explains that all of the controversy and hate around Trump played a role. He explained his views to Tucker Carlson during a sitdown earlier this year.

. "When he ran in 2016, I was not political at all. But I did think it was cool," Jason Aldean says. "Here's this guy that is really not a politician, and at the time you had all the A-list stars going, 'Trump's running for president.' They were all excited, almost like it was kind of a joke. Then he won and I don't think anyone thought he would win. And for the next eight years, it's been nothing but trying to slander this guy (and) get him out."