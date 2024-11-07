Chickened Out: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Reveals She Almost Auditioned For ‘American Idol’

It's fun to be on popular shows like Wheel OF Fortune and American Idol. If you are successful, there are big bucks and major fame waiting for you. A recent contestant on Wheel named Janine Crum, an art teacher from Ohio, shared with host Ryan Seacrest that she nearly auditioned for Idol. Being the long-time host of that hit show as well, Crum's revelation must have resonated strongly with him.

How did Crum fare on Wheel and what made her chicken out of trying Idol?

We know the answer to the first part of that question. The answer to the second part is a mystery.

Janine Crum Did Very Well On 'Wheel'

The Episode She Was On Aired On Election Day

Janine Crum certainly didn't go home empty-handed from her stint as a contestant on Wheel. She appeared on the show on November 5. That date proved to bring her luck - it was her mom's birthday. She accompanied her daughter to the Wheel taping.

While others might have been heading to the polls to vote, Crum was shown on the program vying for enviable cash and other desirable prizes with fellow contestants "Josh Crowell from Dubuque, Iowa, and DeShannon March from Huntsville, Alabama," per tvinsider.com.

Crum Was On Fire In The Express Round

She Landed A Trip Abroad And A Pile Of Money Too

It really was Crum's lucky day indeed. She dominated the round. finishing with a trip to Japan valued at $13,498, per the outlet, plus $22,448 to stash in her wallet. Nice!

Crum wasn't done yet though. she racked up $31,948 before that portion of the show ended and she plunged into the Bonus Round. The other two contestants were far behind her. Each had just over $5,000.

It Was Crunch Time For Crum

She Must Have Nerves Of Steel

Janine Crum picked the "phrase" category. It's usually a tough one. If someone doesn't guess the puzzle correctly right off the bat, they often struggle with it until time runs out.

That did not happen to Crum, though. She sailed right through, offering the right response of "Quick Question For You." The moment of truth arrived when Ryan Seacrest opened the envelope revealing Crum's prize - $40,000. So she bagged a handsome $71,948 all told, along with her trip overseas.

Wonder how she would have done on American Idol? Ah, the road not taken!