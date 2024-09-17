Jane's Addiction Cancels Tour After Huge Concert Fight

It's crazy how one fight can screw up everything for everybody. Now, no one gets to reap the financial rewards of playing concerts and entertaining the fans. This is definitely the case for Jane's Addiction. Evidently, the tensions run far too high for the band to continue on their tour any longer.

Recently, lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction get into a huge fight at one of their concerts. Footage shows Perry snarling and puffing his chest out against Dave. Navarro pushes back against Farrell, clearly looking to avoid a full on brawl. However, frustrations boil over and the singer throws a forearm before staff breaks everything up.

Usually, you might expect a delay to regroup mentally before embarking on the rest of their tour. However, Jane's Addiction makes the tough decision to call off the rest of their tour completely.

Jane's Addiction Cancels The Remainder of Their Tour After The Band's Scuffle

Jane's Addiction as a group releases a brief statement, explaining how they're going to take a break from touring. "The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour," they write before explaining the refunding process.

Moreover, Perry Farrell himself takes full responsibility for why Jane's Addiction won't finish off their tour. "This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday's show. Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation," he writes in a separate statement.

Apparently, Perry battles some frustrations behind the scenes that spill over into the treatment of his bandmates. His wife, Etty Lau Farrell writes on Instagram how her husband suffered from tinnitus and a sore throat and that the stage volume deeply upset him at the time. Consequently, the frustrations pile in other ways, causing Perry to lash out against his Jane's Addiction bandmates. Moreover, he breaks down in tears to his wife after the show. Time will tell if he finds any peace and the band can come together on tour again.