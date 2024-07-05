Jane Fonda Opens Up About Getting Arrested And Reveals Film That Left Former Inmates 'Mildly Impressed'

Jane Fonda is no stranger to being behind bars. A lot of her jail and prison stints stem from her righteously engaging in protests. She could be rallying against war or bringing awareness to the issue of climate change. Regardless, she never fears the consequences of revolting against the system. Moreover, she's equally unafraid of facing time behind bars.

Recently, Jane joins Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on their 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name' podcast. There, she recalls her last experience in jail where she feels especially alien. ""I was the only white person there," Fonda expresses. "A lot of other prisoners, Black women, could have cared less who I was. They had far more important things to think about and none of them had seen any of my movies."

However, Jane Fonda does find common ground at some point. The answer likely takes many by surprise. Spoiler: it's not any of her more prestigious work.

Jane Fonda Reveals Which Film of Hers That Stops Inmates in Their Tracks

According to Fonda, it's Jennifer Lopez that keeps things from being too intense or awkward. That's right, their common ground is the 2005 rom-com 'Monster-in-Law.' "I pulled that card and they were mildly impressed, but not really," Jane jokes. "They went right back and talked about what they were dealing with — which was survival issues. It was an eye-opener."

Then, Jane further explains some of the sobering reminders she keeps in mind during this time period. Danson adds to the conversation that most people, "especially people of color," experience a much different form of reality than what they know. Fonda bluntly says, "Even though we're treated okay once we're there — because they don't want to make a stink because we're white and famous."

Still, she finds it important to lay it all out on the line. Ultimately, this life is bigger than ourselves. Consequently, Jane argues that there is much freedom in rebellion. ""There's something very liberating about engaging in civil disobedience," she expresses. "It's like putting your whole body on the line where your deepest values are, and you don't get many chances in life to do that."