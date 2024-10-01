Woman Eats Only Sardines For Three Months As Part Of Unique Diet

If you crave a particular food, maybe chocolate, say, or pizza, maybe you would jokingly think about only eating that food for a certain amount of time just because you like it so much. Well, for a woman named Jane Crummell, it wasn't a love of sardines that made her go on a sardine diet. It was a desire to lose weight. and address her stubborn health problems. She did it, and it apparently worked for her.

Let's take a deeper dive into this. Although it seemingly got Crummell to her chosen goal, there are some health-related drawbacks to this offbeat eating regimen as well.

Here Is Why Jane Crummell Tried This Approach

She Admits That Some People Questioned Its Advisability

Crummell, 62, had some significant health issues she was dealing with, per the New York Post, such as "extreme foot pain, inflammation and food addiction." She says that she shed 35 pounds by adhering to this sardine diet plan.

"People think I'm absolutely nuts," Crummell reportedly said.

At her heaviest, Crummell was at 240 pounds. She had plantar fasciitis, which is an inflammatory tissue condition that causes foot pain. She lost 65 pounds four years ago on a carnivore diet, but eventually put the weight on again.

This Spring, Crummell Opted For The Sardine Diet Of Dr. Annette Bosworth

Crummell Was At A Weight Of Nearly 200 Pounds

She went on the 72-hour sardine fast espoused by Dr. Bosworth, who is known as Dr. Boz. It's supposed to rev up your metabolism and get your body burning fat for energy.

Crummell took this limited plan a step further. She consumed four cans of sardines daily plus supplements with MCT oil, per the outlet.

After almost 100 days earlier in September, Crummell reportedly felt successful. She allegedly had reduced her pain, felt more vigorous, and had lower blood sugar. Crummell also claimed she got rid of 12 pounds of fluid in the first 14 days.

Sardines Can Be Good For You

But Eating Them In Moderation Is The Key, Some Experts Say

Sardines contain calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D, and are a source of protein too. However, they have no fiber, which helps keep constipation at bay. Also, sardines may be packaged in oil or salt, which gives them a high sodium content.

One expert, Emily Feivor, "a registered dietitian at Northwell Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital, said sardines can be part of a well-balanced diet but shouldn't be the only food source."