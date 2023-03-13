Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Late Parents In Heartfelt Speech Following Her First Oscar Win

Jamie Lee Curtis may have grown up in Hollywood, but she's worked hard to make it to the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. Best known for making her big break in the classic slasher film, Halloween, Curtis was recognized with a Best Supporting Actress win for her role as Deidre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. It was an especially emotional moment for the actress as her co-star, Ke Huy Quan, had just won Best Supporting Actor and given his own emotional speech.

As soon as Curtis took the stage to accept her gold statue, she acknowledged the rest of the cast and crew of her film, saying, "I know it looks like I'm standing up here by myself, but I'm not, I am hundreds of people." She even noted her scream queen reputation and all of the fans who supported her career over the years.

The Best Supporting Actress competition this year was fierce, with Curtis beating out The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, The Whale's Hong Chau, and her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Stephanie Hsu, who was beaming watching Curtis give her heartfelt speech.

Perhaps the sweetest part of Curtis's speech came with she started giving an emotional thank you to her family members, specifically calling out her husband, Christopher Guest, who watched from the audience, and their two daughters, Ruby and Annie. She got choked up when she explained that her parents, Janet Leigh, known for starring in Psycho and The Birds, and Tony Curtis, known for hits like Some Like It Hot, were both nominated for Oscars. Leigh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Psycho (1960), and Tony Curtis was nominated for Best Actor for The Defiant Ones (1958). Curtis ended her speech by tearfully lifting her Oscar to the sky to show her late parents, saying, "We won an Oscar!"

