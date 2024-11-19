Jamey Johnson Arrested: See Mug Shot For Singer

Just days after the release of 'Midnight Gasoline', Jamey Johnson was arrested, and his mug shot tells the whole story.

On Sunday 17th, Jamey Johnson was pulled over by a William County officer in Tennessee. In a search of his car, drugs were found. He was then arrested and thrown in jail for the night. The precinct got to add a Jamey Johnson mug shot to their portfolio, and he doesn't look happy.

It hasn't been released as to which drugs in particular he was caught with, but I presume that it was cannabis. Despite staying away from booze, he does admit "Every now and then, I may still break out a joint if I'm writing or something like that." I can't really tell if Jamey Johnson is stoned in his mug shot, but he may well be.

He has opened up about his struggle with alcohol addiction in the past. The song 'Sober' on his new album details how he took back his life from the liquor. In an interview with Ballad, he notes the booze "led me down a dark path of self-destruction back then and I barely survived. Alcohol was an incendiary way of destructing myself."

Jamey Johnson Released On Bail

The country music singer didn't spend too long behind bars. He was released on Monday morning with a $5,000 bail. This won't be too much of a blow to the singer, as I am sure his much-awaited album has been flying off the shelves.

This album comes after a massive 14-year hiatus. It would have really been a blow if he had been put away for something serious after this monumental release. I think you can see the resentment Jamey Johnson has for his arrest in his mug shot—way to rain on his parade, Tennessee.

Drug laws across the US are often quite convoluted, especially when it comes to something like cannabis. For the most part, weed is still illegal in Tennessee, only allowed for certain medical cases. Although in neighboring states it can be freely enjoyed, that's not the case here. I expect Johnson was touring across the country, having a smoke. In the excitement, it slipped his mind