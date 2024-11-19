Jamey Johnson Arrested For Speeding And Possession Of Drugs

Just days after the release of his album, Jamey Johnson has been arrested for the possession of drugs after being pulled over for speeding. The country music singer had filled his album with songs about staying on the straight and narrow. It seems the excitement of the album release got a bit too much.

Videos by Wide Open Country

It has been reported by SavingCountryMusic that on Sunday, November 17th, Jamey Johnson was pulled over for speeding. When his vehicle was searched, he was found in possession of drugs. The police have not released what particular drugs these were. Jamey Johnson was then promptly arrested.

This comes just days after his first album release in 14 years. 'Midnight Gasoline' is his long awaited release, and it talks heavily about his struggle with alcohol. The song 'Sober' is a ballad about stepping away from the bottle and taking back control.

He did, however, speak about his occasional use of cannabis with 'Ballad'. Although keeping mostly clean, he did admit, "every now and then, I may still break out a joint if I'm writing or something like that." I can presume that this is what was found on Jamey Johnson prior to him being arrested. On the most part, cannabis is still illegal in Tennessee.

Jamey Johnson Out On Bail

After his arrest, and a night in jail, Jamey Johnson posted his $5,000 bail and walked on the Monday morning. Police have been especially quiet about his arrest and the reasons, as they notoriously are in that area. However, I expect more details to follow.

Jamey Johnson nor his rep still haven't given a statement as to why he was arrested. However, he has no prior convictions, and honestly, it just sounds like the wrong time, wrong place. Probably just a cop trying to get a name for himself for arresting a country star.

Hopefully, this little incident doesn't take away from the high and success oh his latest album release. Being pulled into jail is never fun and will always dampen a mood. However, you can't be a real country music scene without at least a few run-ins with the police. It goes with the territory.