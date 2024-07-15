James Sikking, ‘Hill Street Blues’ And ‘Doogie Howser, MD' Star, Has Died

James Sikking, known best for his roles in Doogie Howser, M.D. and Hill Street Blues, has passed away. The actor's publicist, Cynthia Synder, confirmed in a statement that the 90-year-old legend died of complications with dementia. "In a remarkable career, Sikking's wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farse," Snyder said to Variety. "His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage."

One of Sikking's most acclaimed roles was in Hill Street Blues as Howard Hunter, a straight-laced lieutenant. He received an Emmy nomination in 1984 for his performance on the show. Afterward, his next star-making performance would come in the form of Dr. David Howser in Doogie Howser, M.D. — playing the titular character's father.

Sikking also had a number of notable guest-starring roles in prominent shows, including (but not limited to): Perry Mason, General Hospital, The Outer Limits, The Fugitive, Rawhide, Bonanza, Ironside, Starsky & Hutch, and M*A*S*H.

When talking about the success of Hill Street Blues with Parade in 2014, Sikking had a profound message to relay. "It was a lot of hard work, but everybody loved it and that shows. When you have the people who are involved in the creation, manufacture—whatever you want to call it—who are really into it and enjoy doing it, you're going to get a good product."

James Sikking Has Passed Away, Leaving Behind A Timeless Legacy

"2 favorite memories-on Hill Street Blues, he was holding a Shar pei puppy in the air and got peed on and simply said, 'that's OK.' In a Star Trek movie, as the captain he said something like "how can we be in yellow alert in space dock?" one X (formerly known as Twitter) user recalled. Indeed, Sikking played Captain Styles in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. The actor spoke to startrek.com about the unique experience.

"It was not my cup of tea. I was not into that kind of outer space business. [Sikking] had an arrogant point of view in those days. [Sikking] wanted to do real theater. I wanted to do serious shows, not something about somebody's imagination of what outer space was going to be like," Sikking recounted. "I had a silly prejudice against it, which is bizarre because I've probably and happily signed more this, that or the other thing of Star Trek than I have anything of all the other work I've done."