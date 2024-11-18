James Dean Allegedly Had Gay Affair And Paid Off Lover To Keep It A Secret

James Dean was a heartthrob for anyone who lay eyes on him. I know many a man or woman who would give their eyes just to spend a night with him in his heyday. One man, who took James Dean under his wing, had the pleasure, and then abused it for his own financial gain, threatening to out him in a world where being gay was career ending.

In a tell all biography of James Dean, Jason Colavito digs into the life of James Dean and exposes his gay trysts. On his way up, he was taken under the wing of an older man. However, it can only can be described as an abusive relationship.

The Daily Mail have been able to release a few excerpts of the upcoming book 'Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean.' A lot is exposed about the exploitation of James Dean by his former gay lover.

The advertising exec Rogers Brackett picked up Dean when he was working as a valet outside a studio. Once they got talking, Dean opened up about his desire to work in the film industry. Spotting an opportunity, he offered an olive branch to the boy who, according to the book, left him "struck by the golden beauty of the youth who took his keys."

A Sugar Daddy For Broke James Dean

Brackett came through on his promise and landed Dean a role in 'Alias Jane Doe.' From here, a romance of sorts blossomed. Colavito talks about James Dean and his discovery of his gay feelings. "Although these feelings scared Dean, Brackett unlocked something Dean had kept so closely guarded that it had threatened to break him." Coming out as gay in 1950s America was dangerous, and not only professionally.

Over the next few years Brackett helped Dean out with housing, financial support and promotion in the industry. However, although it seemed selfless, it turned out not to be at all.

Over their time, Brackett came across as desperate to James Dean, often offering him up to his gay rich friends. Then, as Bracketts' career started to slump, James Dean was finally hitting the big time. Seeing an opportunity, the exec reached out to Dean with a request for repayment.

James Dean repaid a significant amount of the money he had loaned, but when Beckett asked for more Dean turned him down. At this point the relationship turned nasty and he threatened him with a lawsuit. Seeing how much damage the outing of a gay relationship would be to James Dean a quick deal was made.

Over eight weeks, Dean had to pay $100 per week to keep the whole thing under wraps. Brackett also received a large finder's fee. The blackmail worked, and his secret was safe until now.