James Darren, ‘Gidget’ And ‘T.J. Hooker’ Star, Dies At 88 As Fans Mourn

James Darren, an actor known for his many iconic movie roles and singing career, has passed away. The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actor, per his official website, died in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. "We are sad to report that Jimmy Darren died in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on September 2, 2024," a statement on the website reads.

"Nancy Sinatra posted on her X account reporting of his death which was confirmed by his son Jim Moret, a correspondent for Inside Edition. He had entered the hospital for an aortic valve replacement but was deemed too weak to have the surgery. He went home but had to return. Our thoughts and prayers are with Evy and the family in this time of grief."

Additionally, Darren's son, Jim Moret, told The Hollywood Reporter the following about his father. "I always thought he would pull through because he was so cool. He was always cool."

Darren was well-known as an actor with roles in the likes of T.J. Hooker, Gidget, and Melrose Place. Further, he was an accomplished singer. His song, "Goodbye Cruel World," ended up at #3 on Billboard's "Hot 100" chart in 1961.

James Darren, Acclaimed Actor And Singer, Has Passed Away

Darren was the godfather of Nancy Sinatra's daughter, A.J. Lambert. Sinatra posted a message regarding Darren's passing on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account. "One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away. Godfather to my daughter, AJ. Wishing him a fast & beautiful journey through the Universe & beyond. Godspeed, sweet Jimmy. My heart is torn but full of love for Evy, Christian, Anthony & Jimmy Jr."

"Just heard that James Darren has passed away. Dad and James went back 65 years. In fact, I just found these black-and-white photos of them together during the 70s. Two singers from Philly that never lost their cool street sense. We'll miss you, Moondoggie," Alison Martino posted.

TrekCore.com joined in on honoring Darren's legacy as well. "Farewell to legendary singer and #StarTrek DS9 recurring star Jimmy Darren — Vic Fontaine, your holosuite will always keep running in our hearts."