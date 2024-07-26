'James Bond' Icon Officially Retires From The Limelight

All good things must come to an end as they say. Even secret spies like James Bond eventually ride off into the sunset to sip martinis on the beach somewhere. Well, at least the actors who play him do. Former 007 actor George Lazenby has officially announced his retirement from acting and the limelight.

You won't find him doing any more conventions, signing autographs, or even talking to the press. The former James Bond actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his retirement.

"This hasn't been an easy decision but it's time to announce my retirement from work," Lazenby said. "Therefore, I won't be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today."

"It's been a fun ride but getting older is no fun," he explained. "I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013 - the best representative I ever had. I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me."

James Bond Actor Retires

Lazenby never really got a fair shake as James Bond. He took over the role from Sean Connery amid disputes. He only starred in one film On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1969. It's an underrated installment in the Bond franchise. Following the film, Lazenby ended up turning down a seven-film contract. He later starred in a few James Bond parody films.

Lazenby ended up moving to Australia but later returned to Hollywood in the 1970s. He would go on to star in a number of TV roles, appearing in Hawaii Five-0 and Emmanuelle for instance. More recently, he appeared in Z Dead End and Mundije 2.

Following his announcement, several James Bond fans sent him warm messages. One wrote, "I wish you a restful, enjoyable retirement. You've more than earned it." Another wrote, "Hang in there, G! I admire your tenacity, dignity, and also your realism. There are realistic hopes for your next years to be truly wonderful!"

Yet another wrote, "Legend.... Enjoy your well earned retirement!! Happy to have scored one of the remaining signed 8x10's." Still, another wrote, "Thank you for all your work, I really love your portrayal of Bond in Majesty. Enjoy your retirement."