Jake Paul Opens Up About Delayed Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul is taking the Mike Tyson news to heart.

The boxer and internet sensation is taking to social media, posting a video of his reaction to the news about Tyson's health scare and delaying the fight. Initially, he gives his attention to those who continue to put a lot of effort into organizing and participating in the event. "Obviously devastating news, I'm heartbroken. We been working so hard over here... I just feel bad for everyone involved in this event, the whole undercard. This opportunity has been ripped from all of us," he says.

Immediately after, he emphasizes that health comes first every time. "I do value Mike's health first and foremost. Love that guy, I have so much respect for him. I want Mike to be healthy," he expresses.

On an encouraging note, Paul brings light to it by recalling what the boxing legend told him after the incident. "He says he's still going to knock me out and I bought myself some time, so Mike is still talking s**t over there," he grins.

The Health Scare Delaying the Paul/Tyson Fight

This is sad news for everyone hoping to see Iron Mike make his triumphant comeback. For those who saw him on the day of the incident describe it as incredibly sudden. An eyewitness recalls seeing Tyson in bright spirits, taking pictures with fans before boarding his plane. "There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures," they remember. "He was very accommodating and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed because the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down."

What knocked down the boxing titan was described as a peptic ulcer flare-up. He says in a statement, "Unfortunately... I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon."