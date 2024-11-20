Jake Paul Could Be Sued Over Mike Tyson Fight

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight promised to be an incredible battle. What we got instead was a possibly rigged match where the only winner was one of the damn ring girls.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Well, one sports attorney believes there are grounds for a potential lawsuit. This lawsuit would be made on the grounds that what was advertised as a real fight played out to be more of an exhibition fight. This defining difference could allow the fight to be sued.

Dan Lust, Sports Attorney at Moritt Hock & Hamroff and Law Professor at New York Law School, told the New York Post that it "wouldn't shock [him] one bit to see a lawsuit filed on [the] fight."

The crux of the issue with this fight, Lust says, is that the fight was advertised as a legit fight and sanctioned as an official heavyweight fight. Due to the serious nature of this fight, many bet on it where they may not have otherwise.

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight was the most bet-on fight in combat sports history. We don't know exactly how much was bet, but we know it was a staggering amount according to BetMGM.

As so much money was gambled on a 'real fight,' the fact that many indicators point to it not being carried out like one spells danger to Jake Paul.

Lust also says that this falls of Paul's head as he was both the fighter and the promoter. As both parties wouldn't get paid unless the fight happened, it seemed that the fight was a quick cash-grab for the pair of them.

Jake Paul Pulling Punches Could Get Him Sued

Lust has many informed comments on why the fight could get sued. One major sticking point, however, comes from Jake Paul's own mouth.

After the fight, he admits heavily that he went easy on Mike Tyson. He said that he "didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt." He also "wanted to give the fans a show."

If this was an exhibition fight, then sure, this makes sense. But it was a sanctioned official fight. Should Paul have had the opportunity to knock Tyson out, he should have taken it.

Additionally, Lust pointed out that Tyson looked to be far removed from the fighter he was in his training videos. Should Mike Tyson have been able to give more, he should have.

All things considered, the fight seems ripe for a lawsuit as it simply wasn't what it was advertised to be.