Jake Owen Celebrates Three Years Of Sobriety

Conquering addiction remains a struggle for any person in the world to persevere. Those gut instincts to satisfy for your desires and cravings for something you know is bad for you can be torture. Drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, even something simple like food and sugar. It can take on many forms and at any moment, you have the potential to relapse. If anybody knows how difficult abstinence can be, it's Jake Owen. It took him a long time to finally kick the bottle. Now, he gets to celebrate for his hard work.

Recently, Jake Owen takes to Instagram to celebrate a milestone in his journey with sobriety. He passes three years since he decided to stop drinking. He breaks it down in a video, expressing how truly far he's come. "September 16, 2021 was a pretty big day for me," Owen emphasizes. "Three years ago I decided that was the day. And that was three years ago today. 1,096 days ago. 36 months ago. It might honestly be one of the things that I'm most proud of that I've ever done in my entire life."

Jake Owen Passes Three Years Since He Decided to Stay Sober

Still, Jake knows that it still takes plenty of time and care to maintain his current habits. Regardless, he finds immense pride in his fights everyday. Moreover, he encourages everyone going through similar struggles to confide in those they love the most. They aren't alone. "I'm still working on me, but I'm proud of myself. I also am here for ya if you need anything," Owen writes in the caption. "I'm also so grateful for the people and friends in my life that have supported me and given me grace. I love yall."

Lastly, Jake Owen shares some crucial advice to those still fighting the good fight everyday. "To anyone out there struggling or feeling like you're not enough: remember that progress is still progress, even if it's slow. Be kind to yourself, and don't let yesterday's mistakes define your tomorrow," he concludes.