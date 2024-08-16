Jack Russell, Vocalist For Great White, Dies At 63 As Rock Fans Mourn

Pour one out, rock fans. Jack Russell is dead. The frontman for the 1980s glam rock group Great White passed away at 63 on Thursday.

His friends and family surrounded him as he passed. Russell had been in poor health recently, battling both multiple system atrophy and Lewy body dementia. The singer just announced his retirement last month. He said he couldn't perform anymore.

"I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve," Russell said on social media at the time. "Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support."

His family confirmed his passing in a moving post. "Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive," his family wrote in a social media statement.

Russell helped found Great White in 1977. They were a pure product of the 1980s with "Rock Me" and "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" standing out among their catalog. Just take a listen to "Rock Me" and tell me that's not an encapsulation of the genre during that time.

Jack Russell Fans Mourn

Ultimately, the band never quite captured lightning in the bottle again as they left that era. Russell ended up leaving the group in 1996. He later returned in 2001 for a new incarnation. He called this new band Jack Russell's Great White. Sadly, a 2003 performance led to a massive fire that killed 100 people. That was due to a fire caused by pyrotechnics.

Following the announcement of his death, several fans took to social media to mourn Russell's death.

One wrote, "So sad to hear this. May he rest in peace. Condolences & prayers ?? to his family & close friends. Jack's memory will live on in his music. My fave Great White song 'Save Your Love' I was just saying the other day, what a beautiful song that is. No one could or ever will sing Great white's music better than Jack himself."

Another wrote, "D—n ?. I've been a Great White ? fan for 40 years. My friend Mark was the one who introduced me to their music. Jack Russell had one of the best voices in rock and roll. I wish I had the chance to see them live — I wore out all of my Great White cassettes back in the day — I have their greatest hits CD ? and I play it often. RIP Jack ??thank you ?? for the memories."

Yet another wrote, "Sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans! What a huge loss in the Rock World! RIP!"