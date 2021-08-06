Black Cowboys and Cowgirls Inspired Beyoncé's New Clothing Collection, Ivy Park Rodeo

Beyoncé's Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas is officially taking things country. Potentially inspired by her days growing up in Texas where she frequented the Houston Rodeo as a child, the new Ivy Park Rodeo collection is inspired by the Black cowboys and cowgirls who often don't get enough recognition for the parts they played in the Old West and western culture. She even got a real Black cowboy to be one of the new faces of her line, which is seriously cool.

"Inspired by the inimitable style and undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls, the "IVY Park Rodeo" collection celebrates the formidable impact of Black men and women on American Western culture. The collection ?celebrates oft-hidden history of Black pioneers within cowboy and cowgirl culture and their continued influence and impact on the American Rodeo," the description explains on the Adidas website.

The superstar released the sizzling video above to promote her new collection in which she sports denim chaps, a cow print sports bra and leggings and a denim bodysuit from the upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park line. At one point, Queen Bey even swings her long braid around like she's roping a bull and expertly waves around a lasso...I'm pretty impressed how natural she looks holding that lasso. Model Paloma Elsesser, R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, and country star Orville Peck also make appearances in the video, in addition to actor Glynn Turman, whom you can immediately tell is an accomplished horseman.

The new collection, which will be available on the Adidas website on Aug. 19, will include close to 60 pieces of clothing ranging from women's to unisex as well as some shoes and accessories. You'll get everything from bucket hats and denim tracksuits to cowboy hats and canvas bags. Real-life cowboy and actor Glynn Turman is featured in the campaign along with Houston rappers Tobe Nwigwe and Monaleo as well as Beyoncé's own mother, Tina Knowles Lawson.

