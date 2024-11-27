It's Turkey Time: Find Out Which Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is almost here. For most people that means gathering around the table and feasting on a delicious meal that someone in their family was talented enough to cook. However, that is not the case for everyone. Some people travel on Thanksgiving day and need a quick bite to eat on the way to their destination. While others lack the desire or skill to cook the meal themselves. If you plan on traveling, or just don't feel like cooking then this post is for you. Here is a list of restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving day.
Videos by Wide Open Country
Restaurants That Are Open On Thanksgiving
Here is a list of restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving day. However, keep in mind that things may be different for you locally. To be sure, call your local stores and confirm.
- Applebee's - only select locations and hours vary by location
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- Fogo de Chão - open from 11 a.m until 9 p.m.
- Golden Corral - open and hosting special holiday buffet
- Hooters- open from 4 p.m. until midnight, certain locations vary
- IHOP - hours vary by location
- Ruby Tuesdays - most locations open
Fast Food Chains That Are Open On Thanksgiving
Restaurants are not the only thing open on Thanksgiving. Here is a list of fast food chains that are open on Thanksgiving day. However, keep in mind that things may be different for you locally. To be sure, call your local stores and confirm.
- Burger King - hours vary by location
- Domino's - hours vary by location
- Dunkin Donuts - hours vary by location
- Dutch Bros Coffee- hours vary by location
- McDonald's - hours vary by location
- Popeyes- hours vary by location
- Starbucks - hours vary by location
- Subway - hours vary by location
- Taco Bell- hours vary by location
- Wendy's - hours vary by location
- Whataburger
Restaurants & Fast Food Chains That Are Closed On Thanksgiving
Not all restaurants are open on Thanksgiving. Here is a list of restaurants and fast food chains are CLOSED on Thanksgiving day. However, keep in mind that things may be different for you locally. To be sure, call your local stores and confirm.
- Bonefish Grill
- Carl's Jr.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili's
- Chipotle
- First Watch
- Hardee's
- KFC - most locations will be closed
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- P.F. Chang's
- Red Lobster- all U.S. locations will be closed
- Texas Roadhouse