It's Turkey Time: Find Out Which Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is almost here. For most people that means gathering around the table and feasting on a delicious meal that someone in their family was talented enough to cook. However, that is not the case for everyone. Some people travel on Thanksgiving day and need a quick bite to eat on the way to their destination. While others lack the desire or skill to cook the meal themselves. If you plan on traveling, or just don't feel like cooking then this post is for you. Here is a list of restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving day.

Restaurants That Are Open On Thanksgiving

Applebee's - only select locations and hours vary by location

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Fogo de Chão - open from 11 a.m until 9 p.m.

Golden Corral - open and hosting special holiday buffet

Hooters- open from 4 p.m. until midnight, certain locations vary

IHOP - hours vary by location

Ruby Tuesdays - most locations open

Fast Food Chains That Are Open On Thanksgiving

Burger King - hours vary by location

Domino's - hours vary by location

Dunkin Donuts - hours vary by location

Dutch Bros Coffee- hours vary by location

McDonald's - hours vary by location

Popeyes- hours vary by location

Starbucks - hours vary by location

Subway - hours vary by location

Taco Bell- hours vary by location

Wendy's - hours vary by location

Whataburger

Restaurants & Fast Food Chains That Are Closed On Thanksgiving

