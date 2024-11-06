It's Raining Chemicals: The Horrifying Truth That PFAS Are Practically Everywhere

We have all heard the saying "It's raining cats and dogs." Or even the song "It's raining men." Well, sadly it is raining something much less fun than any of those options. Apparently, it is raining chemicals. That's right, chemicals are now literally falling from the sky. It turns out that PFAS are practically everywhere.

What Are PFAS And Why Is It Raining Chemicals?

If you don't know what PFAS are, you are not alone. The NY Post shares that PFAS are "toxic perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances also known as 'forever chemicals'." If that still sounds confusing to you let me break it down even further. PFAS are a class of chemicals that have fire, water, and grease-repellent properties.

Another thing you should know about this group of chemicals, PFAS are practically everywhere. They are used as "coating or sealant for hundreds of materials and everyday goods, everything from paint to makeup to food packaging."

Now these chemicals aren't just found in our packaging, it is actually raining chemicals as well. You may be thinking why does this matter? Health experts have just started to uncover the harmful effects that these chemicals have on our and our daily lives. They have potentially carcinogenic properties and affect everything they come into contact with.

Now, assistant professor and study author, Natalia Soares Quinete mentions that scientists are uncovering new information. She states, "Now, we're able to show the role air masses play in potentially bringing these pollutants to other places where they can impact surface water and groundwater."

More Places That These Harmful Chemicals Hide

When researching these chemicals, "Quinete's team found 21 PFAS, including two banned substances" in most everyday places. Not only is it raining chemicals, but we are surrounded by them. They were found in items such as non-stick cookware, stain-resistant surfaces, and food packaging. While a lot of these chemicals have a main source weather contributes to their distribution.

Downwind, dust particles, and evaporation all contribute to the transference of these chemicals. They are also carried by rain and various water sources. Scientists are also exploring how these PFAS travel through the environment. The NY Post shares that scientists are "investigating how many PFAS can be packed onto nanoparticles that measure seven times smaller than a strand of human hair."

Now, it is about protecting the world from these harmful chemicals. Remember, when it is raining chemicals it can affect the entire globe.