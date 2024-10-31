It's Not Always The Husband Disturbing Footage From New Documentary Shows Wife's Insane Abuse

Oftentimes, in the case of domestic abuse it assumed that the man is the abuser. On average, men are larger and stronger so it can make sense why the mind gravitates towards that direction. There have also been plenty of cases that have confirmed those speculations. However it is not always the case. Furthermore, we should never assume that just because a man is larger than his wife that he is not a victim of abuse. Disturbing footage from a nanny cam reveals a wife's insane abuse of her husband. This new Netflix documentary proves that it is not always the husband who is the harasser.

New Netflix Documentary Shares Wife's Insane Abuse

Netflix is known for its fair share of documentaries, and this new crime documentary is gaining popularity. The Ladbible shares that the documentary, My Wife My Abuser, first aired on Channel 5 "with the abuser going to court to try and stop it being broadcast." The trailer for the documentary is below.

The documentary tells the story of Richard Spencer, a man who suffered his wife's insane abuse for years. Nanny cameras captured some disturbing footage of the abuse. Additionally, details in the documentary share how this poor man was abused for over a decade.

The Ladbible reports that after police began investigating and becoming involved in the case Richard was able to show various forms of proof of the abuse he suffered. Including "43 photographs of injuries, 36 video clips, and nine mobile recordings."

In addition to the evidence Richard provided, disturbing footage from the nanny cam also further proved his case. One video even captured her threatening him with a knife, which she then used to slash his knee. In the documentary, Richard states, "Sheree's abuse towards me evolved and escalated over time, she used repeated acts of physical assault, threats, verbal abuse, and humiliation to punish and exercise control over me."

A Horrible Secret

If you are wondering how Richard's loved ones could have let this go on for so long, it is because they didn't know. He claimed, "the abuse was hidden from the outside world, including friends and family." A picture-perfect family on the outside, and a house of horrors on the inside. Once this case made it to court, the sentencing judge claimed that it was "the worst incidence of controlling and coercive behavior [she had ever] seen."

To make matters even worse, this wife's insane abuse happened in front of the children regularly. Furthermore, like typical abusers, she made Richard feel as if he was responsible and deserving of this ill treatment. He stated, "She remorselessly proclaimed that I deserved to be punished, and that it was a justifiable consequence of me disappointing her in some way."

Although the judge sentenced Sheree to prison Richard admits that he believes he will "never full recovery from her abuse." He also fears that it will have "a permanent damaging impact" on he and his family's lives.