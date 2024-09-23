Is Reba McEntire's New Sitcom The Reason She's Leaving 'The Voice'?

We all know Queen Reba McEntire is leaving The Voice soon. After Season 26 of the hit show, she's temporarily calling it a wrap. However, her departure from the show happens to fall in line with the premiere of a certain sitcom featuring the country phenomenon. Now, it's time to put on our tinfoil hats and speculate!

So, everyone knows a lot goes into show-business. McEntire already had a lot on her plate between The Voice and her own musical endeavors. With a whole television production as a wrench thrown in McEntire's day-to-day dealings, I'm sure she had to ultimately decide what she wanted to prioritize. After all, TV shows have strict schedules to abide by!

It's no surprise McEntire chose Happy's Place, to be perfectly honest. McEntire has a redemption tour to do! She was the star of the elegantly named Reba, which was a WB show cut down in the prime of its life. Despite being a successful critical darling, Reba was canceled in the middle of its 6th season. Ever since, it's clear that McEntire has been waiting for another chance to captivate television audiences everywhere!

'Happy's Place' May Be The Reason Reba McEntire Is Leaving 'The Voice'

"Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product," McEntire posted on her official X (formerly known as Twitter) account back in February.

However... if the first season of the sitcom goes the way of Reba in terms of critical success and ratings boon, what then? She's at least not going to be a part of Season 27 of The Voice. She's merely taking a tactful break. But a break could easily be a formal "out" if Happy's Place does well. McEntire's one of the smartest people in the business. Why would she officially leave The Voice if there's a chance Happy's Place might not take off?

It's called "not showing your hand," folks. This way, McEntire isn't completely closing the door on a guaranteed good deal while entertaining another avenue!